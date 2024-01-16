Shell Exits Nigerian Onshore Oil and Gas Operations with $2.4 Billion Sale

In a landmark move, Shell has finalized the sale of its Nigerian onshore oil and gas operations to a consortium of local companies for a staggering $2.4 billion. The sale marks the end of Shell's nearly century-long presence in the region, a testament to the changing landscape of the global energy industry.

A Century-Long Journey Comes to an End

The buyer, a consortium known as Renaissance, is composed of ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith, and Petrolin. The assets being sold include 15 onshore mining leases and three shallow-water operations. Despite this significant sale, Shell will maintain a presence in Nigeria through its three subsidiary operations.

Shell's decision to exit its onshore operations in Nigeria follows a series of challenges, including hundreds of oil spills resulting from theft, sabotage, and operational issues. The company's operations have been a constant source of controversy and have significantly impacted its reputation in recent years.

Changing Tides in the Energy Industry

This sale is reflective of a broader trend of western energy companies retreating from regions such as Nigeria, as they shift their focus to newer, more profitable operations. The buyers of Shell's subsidiary in Nigeria are primarily local oil exploration and production companies, along with a Swiss-based trading and investment company. The sale now awaits the approval of the Nigerian government.

Shell's SPDC Limited operates and has a 30% stake in the SPDC joint venture that holds 18 onshore and shallow water mining leases. Despite the sale, the company will retain its liquefied natural gas plant and other assets in Nigeria.

The Implications of the Sale

Shell's departure from Nigerian onshore oil and gas, a business it pioneered since the 1930s, symbolizes the shifting focus of major energy companies. The Renaissance consortium, responsible for dealing with future spills, theft, and sabotage, will now control the onshore operations. The sale, however, does not signify a complete departure for Shell from Nigeria. Instead, it will continue its offshore energy drilling and liquefied natural gas operations in the country.

Nigeria's oil production has declined by about 40 percent over the last decade due to a lack of investment and management problems. This led OPEC to trim Nigeria's production quota by about 200,000 barrels a day to 1.5 million a day. It remains to be seen how the sale of Shell's onshore operations will impact the country's oil production and whether this move will prompt other western companies to follow suit.