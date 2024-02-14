Shelby County Sheriff Defends Overtime Budget and Invites Commissioners to Observe Operations

In the face of growing concerns about the Shelby County Sheriff's Office overtime budget, Sheriff Kevin Windham took a stand to address the issue head-on. Following a report by The Light and Champion indicating that overtime expenses had exceeded the previous year's budget by $30,000 over the past nine pay periods, the Sheriff provided a detailed explanation of the factors contributing to the overtime.

Advertisment

Sheriff Windham highlighted the strain on resources due to high call volumes, mental health issues, and housing inmates in Panola County. Despite the mounting criticism, he maintained that the office is doing its best to operate within the constraints of available resources.

Crime, Mental Health, and Resource Constraints

One of the primary reasons for the increased overtime, according to Sheriff Windham, is the need for around-the-clock staffing to address crime and mental health issues in Shelby County. As Windham explained, "responding to mental health calls can take entire days."

Advertisment

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office is currently housing inmates in Panola County, which adds additional costs to the budget. Windham defended his staff against accusations of time theft, stating that they are working diligently to serve the community.

A Call for Transparency and Understanding

In response to Commissioner Roscoe McSwain's suggestion to change the overtime policy, Sheriff Windham extended an invitation for the commissioners to observe the day-to-day operations of the office. Despite the offer, none of the commissioners have taken him up on it.

Although the office is currently over budget on overtime, Windham emphasized that it is under budget on payroll. He urged the commissioners to consider the complexities of running a law enforcement agency and the need for flexibility in staffing and resource allocation.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office continues to navigate the challenges of managing its overtime budget while providing essential services to the community. As the conversation around the issue continues, Sheriff Windham remains committed to transparency and ensuring that his staff has the resources they need to do their jobs effectively.