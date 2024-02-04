Sheila Henry: From Teen Mother to First Black Elected County Official in Clark County

In a historic moment, Sheila Henry has ascended to become the first Black elected county official in Clark County's history. The journey to this landmark achievement started in October 2021 when she was appointed as the Clark County Municipal Court clerk, following the demise of the former officeholder, Guy Ferguson. Following her appointment, she ran for the position in November and emerged victorious, marking a new chapter in the annals of Clark County politics.

A Deep Connection to Springfield and Clark County

Sheila Henry, née Rice, is no stranger to Clark County or its public service sector. Her roots in Springfield run deep, and her commitment to the county is unwavering. Sheila's professional background is robust, with her ownership of the Ohio License Bureau South, a position she held for two decades, and her service as the deputy clerk of the Clark County Common Pleas Court. These roles have made her a well-respected figure in the community, a reputation that was reflected in the overwhelming support she received in her election.

A Cross-Party Favorite

Henry's election wasn't just a victory for her or the party she represents. It was a victory for the people of Clark County who saw in her a dedicated public servant. Her win was not along party lines but was instead fueled by individuals across the political spectrum. This cross-party support is a testament to her reputation for diligence and an unwavering commitment to customer service at the municipal court.

From Teen Mother to County Official

Sheila Henry's journey is nothing short of inspirational. As a teen mother who didn't attend college, she has defied odds to become a successful businesswoman and now a county official. She continues to be active in various organizations and businesses and is always on the lookout for new opportunities. Her next venture might see her step into her husband's funeral home business, a testament to her diverse interests and relentless drive.