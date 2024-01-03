en English
Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy

On July 16, 2007, Bangladesh bore witness to an event that shook its political landscape. Sheikh Hasina, the then-opposition leader, was arrested on charges of extortion. Hundreds of troops descended upon her residence, apprehending her and escorting her to a court in Dhaka. An iconic figure in Bangladesh, Hasina had previously served as Prime Minister from 1996 to 2001. The charges brought against her were contested vehemently, with Hasina asserting that they were a political ruse to thwart her participation in the forthcoming elections.

A Legacy Carved from Struggle

Sheikh Hasina, the President of the Awami League, is no stranger to strife. Her political journey has been shaped by the assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the much-revered founder of Bangladesh. This, coupled with the 1975 military coup, has been instrumental in molding her political ethos. Critics have often accused her of suppressing dissent and incarcerating opposition members, while her supporters laud her for fostering economic growth and establishing Bangladesh as an emerging Asian power.

From Arrest to Triumph

Following her 2007 arrest, Hasina faced a stark choice: leave the country or endure imprisonment. She chose the latter, remaining in jail for 11 months. Her tenacity bore fruit when she was reelected as Prime Minister in 2008. Today, she holds the record for being the longest-serving leader in Bangladesh’s history.

Development and Diplomacy

Sheikh Hasina’s tenure has been marked by significant economic and infrastructure development. Under her leadership, Bangladesh has seen industry growth, educational improvement, and advancements in electrification. Moreover, she has championed women’s empowerment and the neutralization of Islamic militancy. Internationally, she has fostered ties with India, China, and Russia and has garnered praise for providing sanctuary to Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

As Bangladesh gears up for its general election, Hasina stands on the brink of securing her fourth consecutive and fifth overall term in office. While her critics question the fairness of the vote, her supporters credit her leadership for the stability and progress the country has seen.

Bangladesh Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

