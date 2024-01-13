Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh’s Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed

The pledge to continue Bangladesh’s path toward prosperity was reaffirmed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Awami League, in the wake of her party’s reelection. The commitment to fulfill election promises and the ambition to improve the lives of citizens were the cornerstones of her victory. Amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the nation’s focus remains on economic growth and resilience.

Manifesto for Growth and Digital Advancement

The upcoming 12th parliamentary election in January 2024 is a significant milestone. The Awami League’s election manifesto outlines a vision for the future, with specific pledges related to education and the economy. The manifesto is a critical examination of the achievements and shortcomings of the 2018 education manifesto, underscoring the need for committed strategies to address the pressing challenges in Bangladesh’s education sector.

Aiming for a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041

The ruling Awami League promises to eradicate extreme poverty in Bangladesh by 2031. By 2041, the manifesto aims for Bangladesh to be a ‘Smart’ nation. The strategies outlined include digital advancement and poverty reduction, with specific targets for per capita income. The manifesto builds upon the foundation laid by the 2018 election manifesto, titled ‘Bangladesh on the march of prosperity’, which envisaged a developed and prosperous nation by 2041.

Current Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the optimistic outlook, Bangladesh faces certain immediate challenges. The elevated expressway in the key port city, inaugurated on November 14 the previous year, is yet to be operational for vehicles. An additional three months are required before vehicle operation can commence. In the Mymensingh-3 constituency, voting at a center suspended due to election irregularities is set to take place on Saturday. Amidst these national issues, there is a glimmer of hope on the international front as the Myanmar national army and rebel groups agree to an immediate ceasefire, mediated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. This agreement marks a significant step toward reducing conflict in the region.