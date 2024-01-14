Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration

The prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, will make her first public appearance since her inauguration for a fifth term, addressing a public meeting in Kotalipara, Gopalganj. The event, set for Sunday, has stirred up anticipation and excitement among the locals and members of the Awami League, the political party Sheikh Hasina leads.

Preparations for Prime Minister’s Visit

Preparations are in full swing in Kotalipara and the surrounding areas, as they ready themselves for the Prime Minister’s visit. The roads are adorned with colorful flags, banners, festoons, and archways. Leaders and activists of the Awami League are particularly enthused, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their party chief.

A Historic Fifth Term

Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has a long-standing history in political leadership. Her recent swearing-in as the Prime Minister for an unprecedented fifth term, the fourth consecutive one, marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s history. The Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary elections under her leadership, bagging 222 out of 298 parliamentary seats.

Changes in the Cabinet

Following her inauguration, Sheikh Hasina has introduced new faces in some key ministries. The 36 appointed ministers, including 25 ministers and 11 state ministers, now shoulder the responsibility of implementing the Awami League’s election manifesto, addressing economic and diplomatic challenges. Notably, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali has been entrusted with the finance portfolio, while Saber Hossain Chowdhury heads the environment ministry, and Hasan Mahmud oversees the foreign ministry.