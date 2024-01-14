en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration

The prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, will make her first public appearance since her inauguration for a fifth term, addressing a public meeting in Kotalipara, Gopalganj. The event, set for Sunday, has stirred up anticipation and excitement among the locals and members of the Awami League, the political party Sheikh Hasina leads.

Preparations for Prime Minister’s Visit

Preparations are in full swing in Kotalipara and the surrounding areas, as they ready themselves for the Prime Minister’s visit. The roads are adorned with colorful flags, banners, festoons, and archways. Leaders and activists of the Awami League are particularly enthused, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their party chief.

A Historic Fifth Term

Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has a long-standing history in political leadership. Her recent swearing-in as the Prime Minister for an unprecedented fifth term, the fourth consecutive one, marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s history. The Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary elections under her leadership, bagging 222 out of 298 parliamentary seats.

Changes in the Cabinet

Following her inauguration, Sheikh Hasina has introduced new faces in some key ministries. The 36 appointed ministers, including 25 ministers and 11 state ministers, now shoulder the responsibility of implementing the Awami League’s election manifesto, addressing economic and diplomatic challenges. Notably, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali has been entrusted with the finance portfolio, while Saber Hossain Chowdhury heads the environment ministry, and Hasan Mahmud oversees the foreign ministry.

0
Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
34 mins ago
The Shared History of Armenians and Bangladeshis: A Tale of Two Genocides
When the threads of history intertwine, they often reveal shared experiences that shape communities in profound ways. Such is the case with the Armenian community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and the Bangladeshi people. Adnan Morshed, a Washington-based architect and engineering historian, recently illuminated these shared narratives, particularly in the context of genocide. Parallel Reactions to Genocidal
The Shared History of Armenians and Bangladeshis: A Tale of Two Genocides
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
11 hours ago
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
12 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Mamun Ahmed Denounces Election for Manipulation, Alleges Lack of Transparency
57 mins ago
Mamun Ahmed Denounces Election for Manipulation, Alleges Lack of Transparency
Inflation Crisis in Bangladesh: A New Strategy to Counterbalance the Challenge
4 hours ago
Inflation Crisis in Bangladesh: A New Strategy to Counterbalance the Challenge
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
4 hours ago
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
Latest Headlines
World News
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
7 seconds
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
12 seconds
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
48 seconds
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
52 seconds
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
54 seconds
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
1 min
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record
1 min
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension
2 mins
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension
Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan's Economic Challenges
2 mins
Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan's Economic Challenges
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app