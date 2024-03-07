Sheikh Hasina Celebrates Historic 7 March Speech's Role in Bangladesh's Liberation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Thursday, highlighted the monumental impact of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 7 March Speech, emphasizing its pivotal role in motivating the Bengali population for the Liberation War, ultimately leading to Bangladesh's independence. Addressing events organized by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the AL at Dhaka, Hasina drew attention to the speech's significance in preparing the nation for guerrilla warfare and its recognition as a world-renowned speech that encouraged liberation.

Unwavering Inspiration and Preparation for Liberation

During her speech at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Hasina recounted the immediate and long-term impacts of Mujibur Rahman’s words on the nation and its struggle for independence. She detailed how the speech not only rallied the people of Bangladesh but also left the Pakistani forces in a state of shock, unable to counteract the mobilization and determination it inspired among Bengalis.

Challenges and Legacy of the Historic Speech

Despite attempts by anti-liberation forces to erase the memory and significance of the 7 March Speech, Hasina affirmed that the truth and power of the speech have withstood the test of time. She lamented the tragic aftermath of Bangladesh's liberation, including the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, underscoring the enduring struggle against forces opposed to Bangladesh’s independence and progress.

Educating Future Generations on Bangladesh's Liberation History

Hasina stressed the importance of educating the youth about the historic milestones leading to Bangladesh’s independence, including the 7 March Speech. By recalling the strategic and emotional wisdom of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as shared by his close companions, she highlighted the foundational role of the speech in Bangladesh’s path to independence and the ongoing relevance of its message in inspiring future generations.

The prime minister's reflection on the 7 March Speech underscores its undiminished significance in Bangladesh’s history and collective memory. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for independence and the continued importance of vigilance against threats to national unity and progress. As Bangladesh moves forward, the legacy of the 7 March Speech remains a beacon of inspiration, guiding the nation in upholding the values of freedom and justice for all.