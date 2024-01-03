Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists

In a significant move acknowledging the evolving landscape of news media, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, underscored the rising prominence of online news outlets and the challenges they pose for traditional print media. The discourse took place during meetings with two journalist delegations at her official residence, Gono Bhaban, punctuating a critical moment for journalism in the digital age.

Addressing Online News Challenges

During these meetings, Hasina accentuated the need for journalists to maintain vigilance against the spread of rumors and misinformation, a problem exacerbated by the rapid growth of online media. She urged the media community to adapt to the digital age, emphasizing on the importance of fact-checking and responsible reporting in preserving the integrity of journalism.

Supporting Journalists and Media Houses

Hasina shed light on her government’s initiatives to support journalists, notably the establishment of the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust. She pledged further contributions to the Trust upon her re-election, urging media house owners to extend their support. This move signifies a commitment to bolster the welfare of the journalist community amidst the shifting media landscape.

Meeting Journalists’ Demands

The delegations presented a roster of demands, which included the formation of the 10th wage board, a pledge in the Awami League’s 2024 election manifesto, and the execution of the wage board award. Responding to these demands, Hasina highlighted her government’s initiatives in opening up the banking, insurance, and media sectors for private investment, aiming to create jobs and enhance living standards. She expressed her commitment to the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, in advancing Bangladesh’s development.

As Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, faces a general election, this interaction with the journalist community holds significant implications. While her reign has been marked by stability and development, allegations of vote rigging and the arrest of opposition members cast a shadow over the upcoming polls. Irrespective of the election outcome, Hasina’s discussions with the journalist delegations underscore her commitment to the development and evolution of the media landscape in Bangladesh, offering a glimpse into the future of journalism in the country.

