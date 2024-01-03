en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists

In a significant move acknowledging the evolving landscape of news media, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, underscored the rising prominence of online news outlets and the challenges they pose for traditional print media. The discourse took place during meetings with two journalist delegations at her official residence, Gono Bhaban, punctuating a critical moment for journalism in the digital age.

Addressing Online News Challenges

During these meetings, Hasina accentuated the need for journalists to maintain vigilance against the spread of rumors and misinformation, a problem exacerbated by the rapid growth of online media. She urged the media community to adapt to the digital age, emphasizing on the importance of fact-checking and responsible reporting in preserving the integrity of journalism.

(Read Also: Bangladesh’s NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services)

Supporting Journalists and Media Houses

Hasina shed light on her government’s initiatives to support journalists, notably the establishment of the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust. She pledged further contributions to the Trust upon her re-election, urging media house owners to extend their support. This move signifies a commitment to bolster the welfare of the journalist community amidst the shifting media landscape.

(Read Also: Bangladesh’s NBR Solicits Stakeholder Input for Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Preparation)

Meeting Journalists’ Demands

The delegations presented a roster of demands, which included the formation of the 10th wage board, a pledge in the Awami League’s 2024 election manifesto, and the execution of the wage board award. Responding to these demands, Hasina highlighted her government’s initiatives in opening up the banking, insurance, and media sectors for private investment, aiming to create jobs and enhance living standards. She expressed her commitment to the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, in advancing Bangladesh’s development.

As Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, faces a general election, this interaction with the journalist community holds significant implications. While her reign has been marked by stability and development, allegations of vote rigging and the arrest of opposition members cast a shadow over the upcoming polls. Irrespective of the election outcome, Hasina’s discussions with the journalist delegations underscore her commitment to the development and evolution of the media landscape in Bangladesh, offering a glimpse into the future of journalism in the country.

Read More

0
Bangladesh Politics World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
1 hour ago
Mohammad Saleh Ahmed Takes Helm as CEO of Midland Bank Asset Management
In a recent power move within the financial industry, Mohammad Saleh Ahmed has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Midland Bank Asset Management Company Ltd (MDB AMC), a subsidiary of Midland Bank. This pivotal appointment took place on January 1, 2024, marking a promising start to the new year for the enterprise.
Mohammad Saleh Ahmed Takes Helm as CEO of Midland Bank Asset Management
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours ago
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
22nd Dhaka International Film Festival to Begin on January 20 with Bangladesh-Iran Film 'Fereshte'
2 hours ago
22nd Dhaka International Film Festival to Begin on January 20 with Bangladesh-Iran Film 'Fereshte'
Bangladesh's NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services
1 hour ago
Bangladesh's NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services
Bangladesh's NBR Solicits Stakeholder Input for Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Preparation
1 hour ago
Bangladesh's NBR Solicits Stakeholder Input for Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Preparation
Daud Ali Gazi: A Life of Legacy and Loss
2 hours ago
Daud Ali Gazi: A Life of Legacy and Loss
Latest Headlines
World News
Unprecedented Drama Unfolds in Second Test at Newlands
12 seconds
Unprecedented Drama Unfolds in Second Test at Newlands
Battle for the House of Representatives: A Close Contest in 2024 U.S. Elections
55 seconds
Battle for the House of Representatives: A Close Contest in 2024 U.S. Elections
Exeter City Finalises Loan Deal for Fulham's Midfielder Luke Harris
57 seconds
Exeter City Finalises Loan Deal for Fulham's Midfielder Luke Harris
Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Sees Modest Rise in Share Price
1 min
Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Sees Modest Rise in Share Price
Tyler Ott: The Unsung Hero in the Baltimore Ravens' Success
1 min
Tyler Ott: The Unsung Hero in the Baltimore Ravens' Success
Osun State Government Appoints New Traditional Rulers, Elevates 11 in Leadership Shuffle
2 mins
Osun State Government Appoints New Traditional Rulers, Elevates 11 in Leadership Shuffle
Groundbreaking Study Unmasks Proteins Linked to Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unmasks Proteins Linked to Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
Congressmen Propose Amendment on State Representation Amid Election Controversies
2 mins
Congressmen Propose Amendment on State Representation Amid Election Controversies
Lando Norris: The Power of Self-Criticism in Formula 1
2 mins
Lando Norris: The Power of Self-Criticism in Formula 1
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
28 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
2 hours
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app