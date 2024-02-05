Shehu Sani Urges Patience with Tinubu's Administration for Peace Restoration

In a recent Twitter Space session, former Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, asked for patience with the budding administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The public conversation, aptly titled 'Tackling Corruption or Insecurity: Priorities for the FG in 2024,' provided a platform for Sani to voice his views on the nascent administration and the challenges it faces.

Shehu Sani cautioned against haste in critiquing the new administration. Drawing a parallel with the previous government, he reminded the public of the Buhari administration's plea for time, which, according to Sani, culminated in eight years of perceived inaction. He stressed the importance of avoiding complacency, but insisted that the new government deserves time to demonstrate its capabilities.

Notable Improvements

On a positive note, Sani pointed out a noticeable improvement in the security situation on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway since President Tinubu assumed office. Kidnapping incidents, a bane of the previous administration, have reportedly decreased in frequency. This improvement, according to Sani, is a clear indication of progress.

Despite acknowledging these advancements, Sani underscored that the public expects more from the current administration. The ultimate goal, as he sees it, is a complete restoration of peace and law and order. This task, while daunting, is the challenge that President Tinubu must rise to meet. Sani emphasized that the President has a responsibility to make a difference in the hearts and minds of Nigerians and prove that his administration is fundamentally different from its predecessor.