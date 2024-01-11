Shehu Sani Lauds President Tinubu’s Cost-Cutting Initiative

In a commendable move towards economic reform and resource efficiency, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive that significantly reduces the travel expenses of government officials. The directive cuts the size of official delegations for both foreign and domestic trips by up to 60%, impacting senior government figures such as the President and Vice President amongst others.

Praise for the President’s Initiative

Former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has expressed his approval of this initiative. Taking to social media, Sani lauded the President’s decision as both timely and well-conceived. He commended the 60% reduction in foreign and local travel expenses, describing it as a significant step towards slashing the cost of governance and addressing the economic needs of the country.

The Need for Economic Reform

Sani, a respected figure in Nigerian politics, emphasized the necessity of this cost-cutting measure, particularly considering Nigeria’s status as a developing country grappling with numerous economic challenges. He stressed the importance of curbing wasteful spending and extravagance in the governance sector, asserting that these measures are essential for any meaningful economic reform.

Call for Wider Implementation

In addition to praising President Tinubu’s initiative, Sani also encouraged state governors to follow the President’s lead. He urged them to implement similar cost-cutting measures and to redirect the savings towards addressing the basic or critical needs of their citizens. He believes that such steps would greatly benefit the Nigerian populace and contribute to the nation’s economic progress.