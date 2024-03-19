Shehla Rashid Shifts Support to Modi Govt, Cites Kashmir Development Post-Article 370 Abrogation

On March 19, during the Rising Bharat Summit 2024, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Vice President, Shehla Rashid, made headlines by defending her newfound support for the Narendra Modi government, a marked departure from her previous critical stance. Rashid attributed her change in perspective to the significant developmental strides in Kashmir following the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Shift in Focus: Development Over Demands for Freedom

Rashid detailed the transformation in Kashmir's socio-political landscape, emphasizing the shift from longstanding demands for autonomy to pressing needs for infrastructural development and improved public services. "We saw how common Kashmiris were lining up for PM Modi’s rally recently. My agenda is not to butter up the regime. I agree that there are still issues to resolve, such as constant power cuts. But, this in itself is a change that there are issues related to roads and power cuts now. Years ago, the only burning issue was the demand for freedom," she explained, underscoring the evolution of local priorities in the region.

Reevaluation During the Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic served as a catalyst for Rashid's reevaluation of her opposition to the Modi government. She acknowledged the importance of government initiatives that she had previously resisted, such as the Aadhaar system, which she had criticized for privacy concerns. "I realised that sometimes, we were opposing crucial issues like masking up, vaccines, and lockdown. Your opposition sometimes is because of camps that are created," Rashid reflected, indicating a broader reconsideration of her political stance in light of new challenges and government responses.

Praise for Modi's Experience

In a surprising turn, Rashid also offered praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, particularly highlighting his extensive experience. "Jitni meri umar nahi hai, utna PM Modi ka experience hai [PM Modi’s experience is far beyond my age]," she stated, suggesting that Modi's seasoned perspective on governance deserves acknowledgment, even from former critics.

Shehla Rashid's shift in support towards the Modi government, driven by observed developments in Kashmir and a period of reflection during the pandemic, marks a significant pivot in her political narrative. This evolution underscores the dynamic nature of political allegiances and the impact of governance on changing public perceptions, especially in regions with complex histories like Kashmir. As Rashid steps into a new phase of her political journey, her story invites a deeper discussion on the role of development, governance, and individual transformation in shaping the political landscape of India.