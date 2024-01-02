en English
Elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack

An appeal has been lodged against the acceptance of the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and present President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The appeal, filed by appellant Shahid Orakzai from constituency NA-132, alleges that Shehbaz Sharif was involved in a criminal attack on the Supreme Court on November 28, 1997.

Allegations against Shehbaz Sharif

The appellant has leveled serious accusations against Shehbaz Sharif, stating that he was the mastermind behind the 1997 attack on the Supreme Court. Orakzai has further claimed that Shehbaz was present at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat with his brother, Nawaz Sharif, on the day of the incident. The appeal cites a sworn testimony by the then advisor to the prime minister for information and broadcasting, which allegedly implicates Shehbaz Sharif in the attack.

Claims of Secret Meetings

Orakzai has alleged that Shehbaz, then serving as the chief minister, attended a secret political breakfast organized by Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for PML-N members. He also claims that a group of lawmakers was summoned to the court after midnight to secretly enter it. These allegations, if proven, could have serious implications for the PML-N leader.

Appeal to Election Tribunal

The appeal calls on the election tribunal to review the inquiry report from the Islamabad Police, which reportedly does not mention the breakfast event. It also requests the tribunal to reject Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers and cancel the votes of those who proposed and seconded his nomination due to their alleged involvement in the 1997 attack.

The acceptance of nomination papers for several prominent political figures, including PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, has been confirmed. Meanwhile, the recent scrutiny process saw over 3,000 nomination papers rejected out of a total of 25,951 examined nationwide, with a majority of the rejections attributed to PTI candidates.

As the election process progresses and the high court judges commence the acceptance of appeals against the approval or dismissal of nomination papers, the political climate in Pakistan continues to remain tense and unpredictable.

Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

