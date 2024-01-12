en English
Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
In a significant development in Pakistan’s political landscape, former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, has withdrawn his nomination from the National Assembly seat NA-242 in Karachi. The decision comes in the wake of a lack of support from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Party’s Stand on Contesting Elections

Rana Mashhood, a prominent member of the PML-N, affirmed the party’s stance that no candidate should vie for more than two seats. This statement lends weight to the party’s decision regarding Shehbaz Sharif’s withdrawal from the NA-242 race.

Unfolding Political Developments

Simultaneously, several political developments are in play in Pakistan. Noteworthy among these are the postponement of the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan and Bushra, the removal of 13 parties from the list for not conducting intra-party elections, and the ongoing crackdown on electricity theft nationwide. The Supreme Court (SC) has called for a response from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) contempt of court petition and is hearing the ECP’s appeal concerning PTI’s bat symbol.

Party Politics and Candidate Lists

The PML-Q announced that it would not make seat adjustments with PML-N, further complicating the political matrix. Meanwhile, MQM-P released a list of its candidates for the National Assembly from Karachi, underscoring the contest’s intensity. MQM-P has named Mustafa Kamal as its candidate for NA-242 and staunchly refused to withdraw its candidate in favor of Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

