She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series

In a significant stride for Ugandan sports, the national netball team, the She Cranes, clinched a decisive victory against Wales with a scoreline of 64 – 40. This marked their second encounter in the ongoing Netball Test Series in Wales. The highlight of the match was Mary Cholhok’s sterling performance, netting 19 goals in the third term. Lilian Achola was crowned as the player of the match, her remarkable efforts in Uganda’s full court transition alongside Margaret Bagaala deemed indispensable to the team’s success.

Wales’ Performance and She Cranes’ Strategy

Despite a robust start, Wales found it challenging to match the vigor and pace of the She Cranes, ultimately succumbing with a 24-goal deficit. The She Cranes’ success in leveling the series was attributed to a combination of strategic plays and individual brilliance on the court. This victory has set the stage for an enthralling decider in the series.

Coach’s Insight and Player Achievement

Fred Mugerwa, the coach of the She Cranes, expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, emphasizing the criticality of the win. He commended Lilian Achola’s exemplary performance that earned her the title of player of the match. The anticipation is high for the final match, scheduled to kick off at 7 pm today, as Uganda looks to cement its dominance in the series.