en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series

In a thrilling display of prowess on the second day of the 2024 International Netball Test series in Wales, Uganda’s national team, the She Cranes, secured a formidable victory against the host team, Wales. The final scoreline read 64-40, favoring the Ugandan team, and the match took place in the vibrant city of Cardiff. This remarkable performance has reinforced the She Cranes’ standing as the pride of the nation, earning them widespread admiration and support.

Decisive Victory Against Wales

The She Cranes emerged victorious with a confident score of 64-40, effectively equalizing the series and setting the stage for an exciting decider in the next game. The team’s robust defense and seamless offense, orchestrated by star players such as Mary Cholhok and Lilian Achola, played a pivotal role in their triumph. Despite the formidable combination of Georgia Rowe and Phillipa Yarranton for Wales, Uganda’s resilience and prowess ultimately led to their notable win.

Series Decider At Cardiff’s House of Sport

The She Cranes’ comprehensive victory against Wales in Cardiff has balanced the three-match series. The Feathers, who clinched the inaugural match, were outclassed by the She Cranes in a third-quarter blitz. This win has set the scene for a series decider at Cardiff’s House of Sport. The She Cranes are expected to maintain their winning streak, following their impressive fifth-place finish at the recent World Cup.

0
Africa Politics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
As the sun sets on the tenure of the Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Rt. Rev Samuel Kahuma, Uganda finds itself at the center of myriad national developments and international preparations. The announcement of Kahuma’s retirement, scheduled for August 11th, came amidst a flurry of national headlines, including reports from the State House of charges
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
30 mins ago
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
31 mins ago
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
4 mins ago
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Sudan's Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces Differ on IGAD Summit Invitation
8 mins ago
Sudan's Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces Differ on IGAD Summit Invitation
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
30 mins ago
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
Latest Headlines
World News
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
32 seconds
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
38 seconds
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
2 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
2 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
4 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
4 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
8 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
11 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
14 mins
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
15 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
27 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app