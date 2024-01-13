She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series

In a thrilling display of prowess on the second day of the 2024 International Netball Test series in Wales, Uganda’s national team, the She Cranes, secured a formidable victory against the host team, Wales. The final scoreline read 64-40, favoring the Ugandan team, and the match took place in the vibrant city of Cardiff. This remarkable performance has reinforced the She Cranes’ standing as the pride of the nation, earning them widespread admiration and support.

Decisive Victory Against Wales

The She Cranes emerged victorious with a confident score of 64-40, effectively equalizing the series and setting the stage for an exciting decider in the next game. The team’s robust defense and seamless offense, orchestrated by star players such as Mary Cholhok and Lilian Achola, played a pivotal role in their triumph. Despite the formidable combination of Georgia Rowe and Phillipa Yarranton for Wales, Uganda’s resilience and prowess ultimately led to their notable win.

Series Decider At Cardiff’s House of Sport

The She Cranes’ comprehensive victory against Wales in Cardiff has balanced the three-match series. The Feathers, who clinched the inaugural match, were outclassed by the She Cranes in a third-quarter blitz. This win has set the scene for a series decider at Cardiff’s House of Sport. The She Cranes are expected to maintain their winning streak, following their impressive fifth-place finish at the recent World Cup.