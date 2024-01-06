SHC Election Tribunal Overturns RO Decisions, Approves Appeals for Majority of Candidates

In a noteworthy development in the political landscape of Karachi, an election tribunal led by Justice Adnan ul Karim Memon granted the appeals of several election candidates, enabling them to contest in the upcoming elections. Their nomination papers had been previously rejected by returning officers (ROs), a decision that has now been overturned.

Justice Memon’s Resolute Stand

Justice Memon strongly criticized the ROs for their arbitrary rejections of the nomination papers. His stance underscored the need for transparency and fairness in the electoral process. In his view, candidates should not be barred from elections due to pending cases against them. His ruling has not only reinstated several candidates in the electoral race but has also set a precedent for future election tribunals.

Candidates Reinstated

The tribunal addressed appeals from a variety of candidates, including those from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The appeals of PTI candidates Subhan Ali Sahil from NA-243 Karachi, Amjad Afridi from NA-242, Hasnain Chohan from PS-113, and Makhdoom Fazal from Hala were approved. Additionally, PPP’s Rauf Ahmed and independent candidates Rafia Hassan, Jamaluddin, and Deedar Ali had their appeals granted, facilitating their participation in the elections.

Engagement with Candidates

Justice Memon also engaged in dialogue with one of the candidates regarding their financial ability to contest. The candidate, a fisherman, responded that his community would support him. This interaction highlights the commitment of the judiciary to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic status, have the right to participate in the democratic process.