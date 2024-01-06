en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

SHC Election Tribunal Overturns RO Decisions, Approves Appeals for Majority of Candidates

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:01 am EST
SHC Election Tribunal Overturns RO Decisions, Approves Appeals for Majority of Candidates

In a noteworthy development in the political landscape of Karachi, an election tribunal led by Justice Adnan ul Karim Memon granted the appeals of several election candidates, enabling them to contest in the upcoming elections. Their nomination papers had been previously rejected by returning officers (ROs), a decision that has now been overturned.

Justice Memon’s Resolute Stand

Justice Memon strongly criticized the ROs for their arbitrary rejections of the nomination papers. His stance underscored the need for transparency and fairness in the electoral process. In his view, candidates should not be barred from elections due to pending cases against them. His ruling has not only reinstated several candidates in the electoral race but has also set a precedent for future election tribunals.

Candidates Reinstated

The tribunal addressed appeals from a variety of candidates, including those from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The appeals of PTI candidates Subhan Ali Sahil from NA-243 Karachi, Amjad Afridi from NA-242, Hasnain Chohan from PS-113, and Makhdoom Fazal from Hala were approved. Additionally, PPP’s Rauf Ahmed and independent candidates Rafia Hassan, Jamaluddin, and Deedar Ali had their appeals granted, facilitating their participation in the elections.

Engagement with Candidates

Justice Memon also engaged in dialogue with one of the candidates regarding their financial ability to contest. The candidate, a fisherman, responded that his community would support him. This interaction highlights the commitment of the judiciary to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic status, have the right to participate in the democratic process.

0
Courts & Law Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
39 seconds ago
Unlicensed Belize City Taxi Driver Faces One-Year Driving Disqualification
On the bustling streets of Belize City, 50-year-old taxi driver Raymond Montes finds himself at the crossroads of livelihood and legality. Montes, a resident of Police Street, has been entangled in a legal web for operating his taxi without the requisite license and third-party risk insurance. Pleading guilty to these charges, Montes now faces a
Unlicensed Belize City Taxi Driver Faces One-Year Driving Disqualification
Ex-Accountant Sentenced to Jail for Revenge Porn: A Harrowing Reminder of Digital Age Crimes
14 mins ago
Ex-Accountant Sentenced to Jail for Revenge Porn: A Harrowing Reminder of Digital Age Crimes
Impact of Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial on His New York Business Empire
25 mins ago
Impact of Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial on His New York Business Empire
Lithuania Considers Raising Minimum Gambling Age to 21
11 mins ago
Lithuania Considers Raising Minimum Gambling Age to 21
UK Government Steps Up in Addressing Post Office Horizon Scandal
11 mins ago
UK Government Steps Up in Addressing Post Office Horizon Scandal
Belfast Woman Faces Deferred Sentence Over Assault: A Chance at Redemption
13 mins ago
Belfast Woman Faces Deferred Sentence Over Assault: A Chance at Redemption
Latest Headlines
World News
COP26 President Opposes UK Government's Oil and Gas Bill
15 seconds
COP26 President Opposes UK Government's Oil and Gas Bill
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
2 mins
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
3 mins
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
4 mins
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
4 mins
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
4 mins
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
5 mins
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
6 mins
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
6 mins
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app