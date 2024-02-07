Shaundelle Brooks Runs for Tennessee State Seat, Aims to Change Gun Control Narrative

In a bold and personal attempt to change the narrative of gun control in Tennessee, Shaundelle Brooks, a former parole officer and the bereaved mother of Akilah Dasilva, a victim of the 2018 Nashville Waffle House mass shooting, has announced her candidacy for a state legislative seat. The announcement comes as a direct response to the tragic loss of her son and the survival of another son, Abede Dasilva, who was hit by a stray bullet last summer.

Moving from Personal Tragedy to Political Action

Inspired by the journey of Georgia gun control advocate Lucy McBath, Brooks is turning her personal tragedies into a drive for political action. McBath herself became a politician following the death of her son, channeling her grief into a battle for stricter gun control policies.

Unveiling The Racism Underpinning the Gun Control Debate

Brooks' decision to run was further fuelled by her observations of perceived racism in the legislative system. Black Democratic state representatives Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled after a protest for gun control, while their white colleague was spared the same fate. Brooks aims to challenge this disparity and fight for equal representation in the state legislature.

Tennessee Republicans' Stance on Gun Control

Despite Brooks' efforts, Tennessee Republicans remain staunchly against gun control measures, frequently citing the Second Amendment as the basis for their opposition. Political analysts believe it is unlikely that Democrats will break the Republican supermajority in the upcoming November elections. Regardless, Brooks remains undeterred, ready to fight for a seat currently held by a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.