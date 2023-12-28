en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Shashi Tharoor’s Views on Opposition’s Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:17 am EST
Shashi Tharoor’s Views on Opposition’s Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has voiced his opinion about the invitation of Opposition leaders to the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, emphasizing that attendance is a personal decision and should not be perceived as a political statement. Tharoor’s statement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing conversation that suggestively labels those who choose not to attend as ‘anti-Hindu’ or infers that attendees are ‘playing into BJP hands.’ The ceremony, which is scheduled for January 22, is anticipated to attract a host of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will feature the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla.

Tharoor’s Take on the Consecration

Tharoor, who has yet to receive an official invitation, underlined the difference between visiting a temple for contemplation and prayer and attending what could be seen as a political event. His comments reflect the delicate line between personal faith and politics in a country known for its religious diversity and political complexity. The Congress MP stressed that religious faith is a personal matter, and using it for political gain should be actively discouraged.

Party Stance and Attendance

Three or four members of Tharoor’s party have been invited to the consecration. However, the party has not yet made a collective decision regarding their attendance. This situation adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the intersection of politics and religion in India. The decision to attend or not attend the consecration could have significant political implications, and it’s a choice that each invitee must make individually.

The Grand Event

The temple trust has invited 4,000 saints to the event, and the consecration is slated to take place between noon and 12:45 pm, with Vedic priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit performing the main rituals. The event is expected to be a grand affair, indicative of the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to many Hindus across India.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema's Celebrated Action Hero

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High Note

By Rafia Tasleem

Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services

By Dil Bar Irshad

Reduced Sentences for Ex-Navy Personnel in Qatar: India's MEA Continues Active Engagement

By Rafia Tasleem

MDL Enhances Indian Navy's Defense Capabilities: A Reflection by CMD S ...
@India · 5 mins
MDL Enhances Indian Navy's Defense Capabilities: A Reflection by CMD S ...
heart comment 0
Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani

By Rafia Tasleem

Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani
India Extends Import Duty Exemptions for Tur and Urad Dal Amid Rising Food Inflation

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Extends Import Duty Exemptions for Tur and Urad Dal Amid Rising Food Inflation
138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence

By Rafia Tasleem

138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence
Indian Equity Market Closes Higher, Nifty Crosses 21,800 Mark

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Equity Market Closes Higher, Nifty Crosses 21,800 Mark
Latest Headlines
World News
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
20 seconds
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
3 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
4 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
5 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
6 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
6 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
6 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions
6 mins
UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
6 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
35 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
44 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
54 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app