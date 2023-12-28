Shashi Tharoor’s Views on Opposition’s Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has voiced his opinion about the invitation of Opposition leaders to the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, emphasizing that attendance is a personal decision and should not be perceived as a political statement. Tharoor’s statement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing conversation that suggestively labels those who choose not to attend as ‘anti-Hindu’ or infers that attendees are ‘playing into BJP hands.’ The ceremony, which is scheduled for January 22, is anticipated to attract a host of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will feature the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla.

Tharoor’s Take on the Consecration

Tharoor, who has yet to receive an official invitation, underlined the difference between visiting a temple for contemplation and prayer and attending what could be seen as a political event. His comments reflect the delicate line between personal faith and politics in a country known for its religious diversity and political complexity. The Congress MP stressed that religious faith is a personal matter, and using it for political gain should be actively discouraged.

Party Stance and Attendance

Three or four members of Tharoor’s party have been invited to the consecration. However, the party has not yet made a collective decision regarding their attendance. This situation adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the intersection of politics and religion in India. The decision to attend or not attend the consecration could have significant political implications, and it’s a choice that each invitee must make individually.

The Grand Event

The temple trust has invited 4,000 saints to the event, and the consecration is slated to take place between noon and 12:45 pm, with Vedic priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit performing the main rituals. The event is expected to be a grand affair, indicative of the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to many Hindus across India.