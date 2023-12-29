Shashi Tharoor’s Insight on Modi’s Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections

Shashi Tharoor, a reputed Indian politician, recently expressed his insights regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impending inaugurations of significant Hindu temples in both Ayodhya and Abu Dhabi. These actions, as per Tharoor, might be strategic maneuvers aiming at the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, thereby fueling PM Modi’s image as the ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ or ‘Emperor of Hindu Hearts’, a title that bolsters his popularity among many Hindu voters.

Religious and Political Significance

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya not only holds immense religious and cultural significance for Hindus in India but also marks the fulfillment of a longstanding promise by Modi’s political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Ram Mandir has been a focal point of contention in Indian politics, its construction often seen as a testament to Modi’s commitment to his core Hindu voter base.

A Global Outreach

The consecration of a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi further accentuates the Modi government’s efforts to cater to the religious needs of the Indian diaspora, showcasing India’s cultural outreach on a global platform. Yet, Tharoor implies that these initiatives bear more than religious and cultural weight – they carry a significant political undertone as India steers towards the next general election.

A Shift in Narrative?

Tharoor critiqued the BJP’s shift of focus from its promises of ‘Acche Din’ (Good Days) and job creation, to a narrative more aligned with Hindutva. This shift, he suggests, might be a strategic move to solidify their Hindu voter base ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Tharoor’s comments come at a time when the Congress Party faces pressure from coalition partners, urging them to maintain a distance from these religiously-charged events.

As the nation edges closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, the political landscape in India continues to evolve. The inauguration of these temples, while holding substantial religious and cultural importance, may also be game-changers in the political chessboard of the nation.