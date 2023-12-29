en English
India

Shashi Tharoor Questions BJP’s ‘Acche Din’ as Ram Temple Inauguration Approaches

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:40 am EST
Shashi Tharoor Questions BJP’s ‘Acche Din’ as Ram Temple Inauguration Approaches

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, recently expressed his viewpoint on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) approach as it braces for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Tharoor suggests that the party is reverting to its core message, a claim that has stirred the political atmosphere surrounding the construction of the Ram Temple.

Tharoor Questions the BJP’s ‘Acche Din’

Tharoor, a seasoned Congress leader, questioned the ‘Acche Din’ promised by the BJP, highlighting what he perceives as a shift in the party’s narrative. With the upcoming consecration of the Ram Mandir and the inauguration of the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi, Tharoor argues that the BJP is returning to its core message of Hindutva, shifting its focus back to the Hindu Hriday Samrat narrative.

Tharoor’s Remarks Coincide with Political Pressure

The timing of Tharoor’s remarks aligns with pressure faced by the Congress from coalition partners urging the party to maintain a distance from the grand event. The Congress MP’s critical comments towards the BJP hold significance as the Congress is already facing pressure from its coalition partners, like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), to retain a distance from the momentous event.

Tharoor Talks About His Last Election

On a separate note, Tharoor, also a Congress Working Committee member, spoke about providing opportunities for younger individuals to contest polls. This indicates that his upcoming fight from Thiruvananthapuram in the general elections may be his last in the constituency. He clarified there was no finality about it since it is politics, but also mentioned the possibility of it being his last election.

In conclusion, as the consecration day approaches, political leaders are faced with a decision – to attend or not to attend. Tharoor’s words serve as a reminder that the decision should be personal, not political. The event, scheduled for January 22, will feature the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the temple, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremony.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

