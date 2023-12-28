en English
Elections

Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:39 am EST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has hinted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may be his swansong from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Manifesting a willingness to allow younger politicians to step into the limelight, Tharoor’s comments underscore the fluid nature of political careers. While he stopped short of declaring a definitive end to his electoral participation, he conceded that the forthcoming election could be his last.

Two Decades of Political Service

Tharoor, with a potential win in the 2024 elections, would mark two decades of service to Thiruvananthapuram. This significant milestone, he feels, could offer a fitting juncture for his retirement. However, Tharoor was quick to admit that in politics, nothing is certain, and that future circumstances could sway his decisions.

Anticipating the Upcoming Election

The Congress party has yet to officially announce Tharoor’s candidacy for the next election. Nevertheless, the seasoned politician has affirmed his readiness to hit the campaign trail once the party’s decisions are made public. Tharoor also addressed rumors about the BJP potentially fielding a heavyweight national leader against him, expressing his openness to such a challenge.

Tharoor’s Confidence in His Track Record

Tharoor’s belief in his 15-year track record of effective service and representation is unwavering. He maintains that the voters of Thiruvananthapuram will have the final say in whether to re-elect him or choose a new representative. Tharoor’s stance embodies the democratic principle of ‘Janta Janardhan,’ which underscores the ultimate authority of the populace in a democracy.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

