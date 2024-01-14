en English
Elections

Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP’s Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP’s Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections

As the political gears of India shift towards the forthcoming 2024 general elections, Congress Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, predicts a complex play of alliances and strategies. Tharoor anticipates that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may continue to hold the position of the largest party, its majority could be under threat.

A Challenge to BJP’s Dominance

Tharoor suggests a strategy that could potentially upend the BJP’s reign. By challenging the BJP’s seat count, the opposition alliances may deter the BJP’s allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from extending their support, thereby obstructing the BJP’s bid to form the next government. Despite the NDA securing 303 seats in the 2019 elections and setting a target of over 400 seats for the next polling, Tharoor remains optimistic about the opposition’s potential.

The Opposition’s United Front

The Congress party, along with 27 other opposition parties, have amalgamated their forces to counter the BJP’s dominance. Tharoor underscores the crucial role of seat-sharing agreements among opposition parties in securing a successful electoral outcome. However, he concedes the inherent challenges in reaching such agreements due to political rivalries and divergent strategies among parties across diverse states.

State-Level Politics and Seat Sharing

In West Bengal, the TMC has shown hesitance in engaging in seat-sharing, while in Kerala, traditional adversaries like the CPI(M) and Congress are unlikely to reach a consensus on the issue. Despite these hurdles, some progress has been noted with the AAP and Congress initiating discussions in Punjab and Delhi. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been appointed as the chairperson of the opposition alliance after Nitish Kumar declined the role of convenor.

Tharoor’s predictions paint a picture of a political landscape rife with challenges yet holding potential for change. His views underscore the complexities of Indian politics, where alliances, seat-sharing, and strategic planning play pivotal roles in shaping the outcomes of the nation’s democratic process.

Elections India Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

