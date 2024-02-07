Shashi Tharoor Criticizes BJP-led Government using Hindi Poetry in Parliament

In an impassioned critique in the Indian Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor employed Hindi poetry as a tool to castigate the BJP-led government. His critique came against the backdrop of the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2024.

Poetry and Politics

Tharoor recited a poem authored by Vijay Dhillon, a former colleague, painting a vivid picture of the common man's tribulations. The verse underscored the struggles induced by the burden of debt and the escalating cost of living. The Congress MP juxtaposed these struggles against the opulence enjoyed by a select few, accusing them of reaping undue advantages in the form of luxurious bungalows.

BJP's Promises under Scrutiny

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram went on to challenge the Modi government's much-touted promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Support for all, development for all). He charged the ruling party with economic mismanagement, attributing it to widespread distress, dwindling incomes, and soaring unemployment.

Decoding GDP

In a masterstroke of political satire, Tharoor took a swipe at Sitharaman's interpretation of GDP. He suggested that under Modi's stewardship, 'G' stood for governmental intrusion, 'D' for demographic betrayal, and 'P' for sustained poverty. This interpretation strayed far from the government's proclaimed focus on demography, democracy, and diversity.