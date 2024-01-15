en English
Business

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Deems Certain States ‘Uninvestable’ Due to ‘Bad Policy’

Canadian investor and well-known television personality, Kevin O’Leary, has raised eyebrows with his recent declaration of certain Democratic states as ‘uninvestable’. O’Leary, who is recognized for his sharp, insightful observations on the TV show Shark Tank, is steering clear from investing in states like California, New York, and Massachusetts. His decision stems from his perception of these states’ political climates which, according to O’Leary, are not conducive to business.

The Unfavorable Business Climate

O’Leary’s stance is rooted in what he views as ‘bad policy’ in these states—high minimum wages, expensive rents, and tax policies that are unfavorable to businesses. O’Leary, a seasoned business mind, is of the belief that these policies create resistance to business growth, potentially ‘killing jobs’ and stifling economic progress. His comments came during an upcoming episode of Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s show Unmuted, where he elucidated his reasoning behind his investment choices.

The Favorable Alternatives

In stark contrast, O’Leary cited Texas, Florida, and North Dakota as more business-friendly environments. He lauds them for their lower taxes and reduced regulatory burdens which, in his opinion, make for an environment more amenable to business growth. He also showers praise on Tennessee for its tax policy and regulatory environment, signaling it as a state where he is more likely to invest.

O’Leary’s Investment Portfolio

Kevin O’Leary, who has launched his own venture capital firm, O’Leary Ventures, has a history of making strategic investments. His portfolio includes 85 investments, the latest being in Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. O’Leary, despite his skepticism towards Bitcoin ETFs due to additional fees, believes that Bitcoin will rise to three to five times its current value by 2030. He predicts that only a few Bitcoin ETFs will survive, likely those backed by industry giants like Fidelity and BlackRock.

Business Politics United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

