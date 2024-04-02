Sharad Pawar Voices Public Dissent Against Modi Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar, on April 2, 2024, articulated a significant shift in public sentiment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is vying for a third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a press conference in Nagpur, Pawar criticized Modi's handling of national issues, particularly pointing out the leniency towards China's territorial encroachments and the undermining of democratic institutions under Modi's regime.

Changing Public Sentiment

Sharad Pawar emphasized the noticeable change in the mood of the people, which has now turned against PM Modi. He attributed this shift to the current government's failure to safeguard national interests and its attacks on democratic institutions. The former defence minister also expressed concerns over China's bold moves in Arunachal Pradesh and the government's apparent inaction. Pawar's observations come at a time when political parties are intensifying their campaigns, making his statement particularly newsworthy.

Electoral Strategies and Allegations

Addressing the unity among opposition parties, Pawar mentioned the rally of the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, highlighting the collective effort to counter the BJP's dominance. He criticized Modi for dismissing the INDIA alliance as a "den of dynastic and corrupt people," challenging the Prime Minister's narrative. Furthermore, Pawar confidently predicted his daughter Supriya Sule's victory in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against Sunetra Pawar, underscoring the political dynamics within Maharashtra.

Legal Battles and Opposition Unity

