Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy

In a recent virtual meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party president Sharad Pawar has declared that there are no internal conflicts within the INDIA bloc concerning the appointment of a convenor for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was initially proposed for the role. However, Kumar suggested the formation of a team comprising party chiefs instead of appointing a specific convenor.

Choosing the Leader Post-Election

Pawar asserted that the bloc does not need to project a singular face for the elections. He argued that the selection of the leader could be done after the election results are announced, pointing to the 1977 election where Morarji Desai was chosen as the leader post-election as a precedent. This approach, according to Pawar, could be a viable strategy for the INDIA bloc in the upcoming elections.

Focus on Seat-Sharing and Joint Rallies

During the meeting, the discussion did not revolve around individual candidates but was concentrated on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The final decision regarding this matter will be announced once it is finalized. Additionally, the bloc plans to form a committee to organize joint rallies across the country, signifying a united front against the ruling party.

The Ram Temple Controversy

On the subject of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Pawar pointed out that while no one opposes the temple itself, the timing and political intent behind the consecration ceremony for an incomplete temple are being questioned. This controversy could potentially impact the political landscape in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.