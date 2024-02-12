Sharad Pawar Criticizes PM Modi for Undermining India's Foundational Values

Sharad Pawar, the veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly undermining India's foundational values and principles during a meeting with party leaders in Pune on February 12, 2024.

Attacks on India's Foundational Values: Pawar's Concern

Pawar expressed deep concern over the recent assaults on the country's democratic principles and Constitution, which was given by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of modern India. He accused the Prime Minister of eroding the very fabric of the nation that has been built on the pillars of equality, justice, and freedom.

Privatization in Education: A Threat to Democracy

The NCP leader also criticized the BJP government's push towards privatization in education, warning that it would create further disparities in the society. He emphasized the importance of accessible and affordable education for all, as envisioned by the country's founding fathers.

Misuse of PMLA and Undermining of Democratic Institutions

Pawar highlighted the misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the BJP government to target opposition leaders, raising questions about the fair functioning of the Election Commission. He cited recent cases against opposition leaders, including the attacks on journalist Nikhil Wagle, as examples of the government's attempts to suppress dissenting voices.

The NCP leader also expressed concerns over the BJP and Shiv Sena's alliance in Maharashtra and the disruption within his own party. However, he expressed confidence in gaining public support against the government's actions, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles and defending the rights of all citizens.

In conclusion, Sharad Pawar's criticism of the BJP government's attacks on India's foundational values and principles has once again brought the spotlight on the importance of upholding democratic values and defending the rights of all citizens. As the country grapples with the challenges of privatization, misuse of laws, and attacks on democratic institutions, it is crucial for the political leaders to rise above petty politics and work towards building a more inclusive and just society.