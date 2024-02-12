Sharad Pawar Condemns EC Decision and Defends Democratic Principles

Sharad Pawar, the veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, recently voiced his dissent over the Election Commission of India's decision to grant the party name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction. This development has sparked a legal battle in the Supreme Court, further complicating the already tense political climate in the country.

Upholding Democratic Principles

Addressing a gathering in Ulhasnagar, Pawar expressed deep concern about the threat to citizens' rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Parliament and strongly condemned the attacks on India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the Constitution's principal architect, Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Pawar also highlighted the escalating assaults on farmers and marginalized communities, warning against the dangers of privatization in education. He urged the people to remain vigilant and steadfast in defending the Constitution and upholding the principles of democracy.

Attack on Journalist Nikhil Wagle

In a strong denunciation, Pawar criticized the attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle by BJP workers. "This is not a democracy but mob rule," he asserted, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech and a free press in a democratic society.

The attack on Wagle has sparked widespread condemnation from various quarters, with many expressing concern about the growing intolerance towards dissenting voices.

Clarification on Non-Candidacy and Historical Claims

During his address, Pawar also clarified his non-candidacy in the upcoming Baramati Lok Sabha election. He refuted claims of Swami Ramdas guiding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, attributing it to Rajmata Jijau instead.

Pawar's clarification comes amidst ongoing debates and controversies surrounding historical figures and events, highlighting the need for responsible and accurate representation of history.

As the legal battle over the NCP party name and symbol continues, Pawar's strong stance and commitment to democratic principles have resonated with many. His call for vigilance and defense of the Constitution serves as a timely reminder of the importance of upholding democratic values and protecting citizens' rights.

