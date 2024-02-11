Sharad Pawar Accuses BJP of Power Misuse, Alleges ED Biased Against Opposition

Sharad Pawar, the seasoned politician and Rajya Sabha member, has levied serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concerning the misuse of power by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Pawar claimed that since the BJP's ascent to power in 2014, no BJP leader has faced action from the ED. Furthermore, he asserted that investigations against BJP leaders were halted after they assumed power.

Advertisment

In a startling revelation, Pawar disclosed that 85% of the cases involving political leaders from the Opposition have been registered by the ED from 2005 to 2023. The venerable statesman also expressed concerns over the recent Election Commission (EC) decision, which recognized the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar as the 'real' Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and allotted the party's poll symbol 'clock' to his group.

Unprecedented Situation

Pawar stated that such a situation has never been witnessed in the country, and the people will not support it. He elucidated that thoughts and ideology are more important than any symbol, reflecting on the recent EC decision.

Advertisment

In addition to the allegations of power misuse and the EC decision, Pawar also commented on the attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle. He described it as a worrying situation and urged the state and the centre to take note. Furthermore, Pawar emphasized that implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not right, and he will not contest the upcoming elections.

Seat-sharing Talks and Symbolism

Pawar mentioned that talks are underway on seat-sharing with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for the forthcoming elections. Despite the symbol-related setback with the EC, Pawar remains resolute, asserting that the real strength lies in the party's principles and the support of the people.

Advertisment

The 'Real' NCP and Legal Battles

Following the split in the party in July 2023, when his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Pawar accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of working under pressure from the Union government. The ECI recognized the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP and allotted it the 'clock' symbol.

Despite the legal fight ahead, Pawar's immediate task is to ready his faction with a new identity in two months for the Lok Sabha polls. The Indian Election Commission approved the recognition of the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar and granted it the 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' as its election symbol on 7th February 2024.

Advertisment

Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has shown resilience in the face of adversity, with all MPs except two expected to remain loyal to him. The high level of dynasticism in the NCP, with family members such as his daughter Supriya Sule holding prominent positions in the party, remains a topic of discussion.

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, Pawar's faction has a challenging road ahead. The outcome of this political saga will significantly impact the balance of power in Maharashtra and the nation. Amidst allegations of power misuse and symbolism disputes, the real test lies in the people's support and the principles that guide the party.

In a time when political loyalties are tested, Pawar's unwavering commitment to his ideology serves as a reminder that the true power lies in the people's trust. As the nation watches the unfolding drama, the question remains: Will Pawar's faction emerge stronger, or will the symbolism dispute prove to be their undoing?