Elections

Shapps Confident in Conservative Party’s Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party’s Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate

The United Kingdom’s political landscape is experiencing a jolt as Defence Secretary Grant Shapps expressed optimism about the Conservative Party’s prospects in the upcoming general election. Shapps, in a conversation with Times Radio, emphasized that regardless of the current poll results, the ultimate determinant of success is the results on election day. This statement comes at a critical time when the Conservative Party is grappling with public scrutiny and an uphill task of regaining voter trust.

Conservative Election Turnaround

According to Shapps, the government’s plans are beginning to bear fruit with inflation on a downward trajectory and the number of small boats reduced by over a third. He asserted that the Tories have a strategic plan and are diligently working towards its fruition, a claim he believes Labour cannot make.

Challenges Ahead

However, a recent YouGov survey of 14,000 individuals indicates a potentially less rosy outcome. The research suggests that the Tories might secure only 169 seats, with Labour potentially winning 385 seats and making its way to Downing Street. The study also revealed that support for Reform UK could be a critical factor in 96 Tory losses, and the SNP could also experience setbacks.

Internal Divisions and Potential Losses

The Conservative party’s internal divisions are becoming more apparent as the Safety of Rwanda Bill progresses through the Commons. The pressure is mounting on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to bolster the legislation’s potency. Other top Tories, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, and Attorney General Victoria Prentis, are also reportedly in danger of losing their seats. The polls indicate that every ‘red wall’ seat won by Boris Johnson in 2019 could be lost in this year’s general election, hinting at a possible electoral wipeout reminiscent of 1997.

The survey was orchestrated by a group of Tory donors in collaboration with former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost. Frost insists that MRP polls have a history of accuracy. The Conservatives are being urged to adopt a hardline stance on immigration and reverse increases in tax and renewables tax on energy costs to attract 2019 voters who have since defected.

Elections Politics United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

