Shannon Phillips Co-Chairs Kathleen Ganley's Alberta NDP Leadership Bid

In a significant development within the Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP) leadership race, Shannon Phillips, the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Lethbridge-West, has announced that she will not be seeking the party's top position. However, her engagement with the leadership contest remains pronounced as she has agreed to co-chair the campaign of Kathleen Ganley, a fellow party member and leadership contender.

Phillips' Endorsement of Ganley

Phillips' assistant confirmed her decision to LNN, adding to the dynamics of the NDP leadership contest. In her endorsement of Ganley, Phillips extolled her virtues as a leader and a person. She described Ganley as incredibly intelligent and kind, with a clear vision for the future of Alberta.

"Her worldview is centered on the well-being of her own child, my children, and the future of all Albertans," Phillips stated. She touted Ganley's leadership experience and expressed a personal connection with her, referring to Ganley as a close friend and confidant during their time in government and opposition.

Ganley's Leadership Bid

Kathleen Ganley has thrown her hat into the ring for the Alberta NDP leadership race, with a clear vision for the province. Her policy priorities, such as backing the federal carbon price and advocating for a corporate tax increase, reflect her commitment to economic growth and support for working people. She has received support from caucus members and potential candidates, which is a testament to her leadership abilities.

Upcoming Registration Deadline and Election

The Alberta NDP leadership contest is fast approaching its registration deadline, with the party planning to choose a new leader by June 22. With Kathleen Ganley in the race, backed by influential figures like Shannon Phillips, the contest promises to be an engaging and important event for the Alberta NDP and the province at large.