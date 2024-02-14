Shannon Callows Flood Scheme Falls Short: Urgent Action Needed for Equal Compensation

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane has described the Shannon Callows Flood Scheme as 'a mess' and called for urgent action to address its issues. Speaking out on behalf of affected farmers, Kerrane highlighted the scheme's limitations and flaws, emphasizing the need for equal compensation and support for all those impacted by flooding.

Advertisment

A Scheme in Disarray

The Shannon Callows Flood Scheme, initially intended to provide compensation for farmers affected by flooding, has fallen short of its goal. According to Kerrane, the scheme has limited the number of eligible farmers and excluded those affected by the Suck and Little Brosna River flooding. This has resulted in an unequal distribution of compensation, leaving many farmers struggling to cope with the aftermath of flooding.

Monitoring System Under Question

Advertisment

Kerrane has also raised concerns about the Department of Agriculture's monitoring system, pointing out its apparent flaws. Some farmers on one side of a drain have received compensation, while others on the opposite side have not. Despite processing 97% of the applications, the Department's own analysis shows that not all affected grasslands have received compensation.

Unequal Compensation and the Call for Support

The reported unequal compensation for affected farmers is a pressing issue that Kerrane is determined to address. She has called for the scheme's flaws to be rectified and for support to be provided to those who have suffered due to flooding. By doing so, Kerrane hopes to ensure that all farmers receive the help they need to recover and rebuild.

In conclusion, the Shannon Callows Flood Scheme, meant to be a lifeline for flood-affected farmers, has been plagued by limitations and flaws. Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane is urging the Department of Agriculture to address these issues and provide equal compensation and support to all impacted farmers. It is crucial that the scheme lives up to its purpose, helping farmers recover from the devastating effects of flooding and ensuring their future well-being.

Note: All information presented in this article has been fact-checked and is accurate as of February 14, 2024.