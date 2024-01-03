en English
Climate & Environment

Shammas Malik: Akron’s First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Shammas Malik: Akron’s First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change

In a significant political shift, Shammas Malik has been inaugurated as the new mayor of Akron, Ohio, becoming the city’s first millennial mayor. At 32 years old, Malik is not only the youngest person but also the first person of color to lead the city, marking a new era in Akron’s governance.

Dynamic New Leadership

At the core of Malik’s leadership is his commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and climate change initiatives. In fact, one of his initial actions in office was to appoint key staff members to concentrate on these areas. This strategic move aligns with the priorities of the Democrat voter base that elected him, suggesting a clear connection between his policy decisions and his constituents’ values and concerns.

Key Appointments and Priorities

Among the key appointments to his Cabinet and administration are Deborah Matz as law director, Brian Angeloni and Mike Defibaugh as deputy law directors, and Lauren Marsh as assistant to the chief of staff. Joseph Natko will continue his role as head of the Akron Fire Department. These appointments reflect Malik’s emphasis on aligning his administration with experienced and dedicated professionals to tackle the city’s pressing issues.

Among the challenges that Malik aims to address are inter-generational poverty and homelessness among students in the Akron Public Schools system. He has highlighted the importance of safety and education, and is currently focused on appointing a new chief of police with an emphasis on integrity, experience, and community policing.

A Divisive Reception

Despite the enthusiasm among his supporters, Malik’s focus on DEI and climate change has been met with criticism from those who view these issues as overemphasized and divisive, particularly within higher education. Critics argue that the focus on climate change is often used as a pretext to control personal choices, highlighting the need for a delicate balance in policy-making to address these concerns.

The text suggests that the Republican Party should increase their efforts to field candidates for city mayoral positions, indicating a possible shift in political strategy to counteract Democratic leadership in urban areas. As Akron moves forward under Malik’s leadership, the city is set to witness a dynamic interplay of politics, policy, and citizen response, shaping its future in remarkable ways.

Climate & Environment Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

