Shamanur Shivashankarappa's Sexist Remark Sparks Outrage; Saina Nehwal, D.K. Shivakumar Respond

Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old Congress veteran, recently made a disparaging comment about Gayathri Siddeshwara, the BJP candidate for the Davangere Lok Sabha constituency, igniting widespread criticism. During a campaign meeting in Davangere, he suggested that Siddeshwara was only suitable for kitchen duties, a remark that has drawn the ire of notable figures including badminton champion Saina Nehwal and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Immediate Backlash and Responses

Saina Nehwal, expressing her disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), criticized the sexist nature of Shivashankarappa's comment, highlighting the contradiction with the Congress party's purported stance on women's empowerment. Similarly, D.K. Shivakumar, distancing himself and the Congress party from the controversy, condemned any form of sexism and misogyny, emphasizing the party's commitment to women's progress. Gayathri Siddeshwara responded by underscoring her political lineage and criticizing Shivashankarappa's outdated views on women's roles.

Political and Social Implications

The incident has sparked a broader debate on sexism in Indian politics, with figures from across the political spectrum condemning Shivashankarappa's remarks. The BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, while Karnataka's BJP Vice President has demanded an apology from the Congress. This controversy underscores the ongoing challenges women face in politics and the need for a more respectful discourse.

Public and Political Reactions

Public reaction has largely been supportive of Siddeshwara and critical of Shivashankarappa, with many calling for a shift in how political discourse addresses women. The incident has also led to discussions on social media about the importance of empowering women in all spheres of life, including politics. As the debate continues, the focus remains on ensuring respect and equality for women in the political arena.