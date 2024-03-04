Shakila Oyite Ojok Eyes Eastern Region Youth MP Seat in 2026: A Legacy of Leadership

In a notable political development, Shakila Among, granddaughter of the late Major General David Oyite Ojok, has announced her candidacy for the Youth MP seat for the Eastern region in the 2026 elections. Among, currently serving the youth of Lira at Lira city council and holding the position of Deputy Speaker, is stepping into the political arena, aiming to bring fresh perspectives and leadership to the youth constituency.

Advertisment

Political Legacy and Ambitions

Shakila Among's political lineage is distinguished. Her grandfather, Oyite Ojok, was a pivotal figure in Uganda's history, serving as the UNLA chief of staff during Dr Apollo Milton Obote's second presidency. His untimely death in a 1983 helicopter crash marked a significant loss for the nation. Following in her grandfather's footsteps, Among, who was crowned Miss Lira in 2017 and holds the title of Miss Tourism Northern Region since 2020, combines her passion for cultural heritage with a keen interest in governance and youth leadership. Her mother, Linda Agnes Auma, currently serves as the Woman Member of Parliament for Lira District, further embedding the family's commitment to public service.

Challenges and Controversies on the Path

Advertisment

Among's journey to the Youth MP seat is not without its challenges. She faces competition from influential contenders, including a notable figure in the National Youth Council known for her connections with high-ranking officials and allegations of personal scandal. Among's decision to run on the NRM ticket, with the possibility of standing as an independent if circumstances require, indicates her flexible strategy in navigating the political landscape. Her diverse experience, from legal studies at KIU to her role as CEO of the Miss Lango Beauty Pageant, equips her with a broad skill set for her political ambitions.

Impact and Expectations

The announcement of Shakila Among's candidacy has sparked discussions about the role of youth in politics and the importance of leadership legacies in shaping future generations. Her multifaceted background, blending cultural representation, legal education, and political lineage, offers a unique perspective to the Eastern region's youth constituency. As the 2026 elections approach, Among's campaign will likely highlight themes of innovation, empowerment, and continuity in leadership, drawing on her family's historical contributions to Uganda's political landscape.

As Shakila Among steps onto the political stage, her candidacy represents more than just a bid for office; it's a continuation of a legacy deeply rooted in Uganda's history. Her campaign, amidst challenges and controversies, brings forward the dialogue on youth participation in governance and the evolving landscape of Ugandan politics. Looking ahead, Among's journey may well redefine expectations for young leaders and underscore the enduring influence of legacy in the realm of public service.