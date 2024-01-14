Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
In a seismic shift in Pakistan’s political landscape, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has announced his disassociation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a party he was affiliated with for over three decades. In a recent interview, Abbasi stated he did not seek the PML-N’s nomination ticket, a decision he deems substantial and indicative of his future political course.
Redefining Political Affiliations
After choosing not to apply for the PML-N ticket, Abbasi suggested other party workers from his constituency for the nomination. However, their non-selection led to his decision of not supporting the PML-N candidate. The former Prime Minister also expressed his disinterest in joining fractional parties like IPP, PML-Q, and Patriot, which he believes lack authentic political substance.
Forging a New Political Entity
Abbasi hinted at the formation of a new political party, stating a need for it, given the performance and approach of existing parties. This potential party, he emphasized, would be for a ‘big cause’ and not a temporary grouping formed around election times. He disclosed that several people, who share the idea of creating a substantive political party, have approached him.
Post-Election Plans
Abbasi plans to reveal his political actions post-elections. He is confident that a new political entity will arise, reflecting the need for change and a new direction in Pakistani politics. This statement comes amid the ongoing election campaigns of PPP and PML-N, the Supreme Court’s decision against PTI’s electoral symbol, and the challenges faced by BAP.
