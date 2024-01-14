en English
Pakistan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
In a seismic shift in Pakistan’s political landscape, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has announced his disassociation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a party he was affiliated with for over three decades. In a recent interview, Abbasi stated he did not seek the PML-N’s nomination ticket, a decision he deems substantial and indicative of his future political course.

Redefining Political Affiliations

After choosing not to apply for the PML-N ticket, Abbasi suggested other party workers from his constituency for the nomination. However, their non-selection led to his decision of not supporting the PML-N candidate. The former Prime Minister also expressed his disinterest in joining fractional parties like IPP, PML-Q, and Patriot, which he believes lack authentic political substance.

Forging a New Political Entity

Abbasi hinted at the formation of a new political party, stating a need for it, given the performance and approach of existing parties. This potential party, he emphasized, would be for a ‘big cause’ and not a temporary grouping formed around election times. He disclosed that several people, who share the idea of creating a substantive political party, have approached him.

Post-Election Plans

Abbasi plans to reveal his political actions post-elections. He is confident that a new political entity will arise, reflecting the need for change and a new direction in Pakistani politics. This statement comes amid the ongoing election campaigns of PPP and PML-N, the Supreme Court’s decision against PTI’s electoral symbol, and the challenges faced by BAP.

Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

