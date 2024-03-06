Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Calls for Urgent Privatisation in Pakistan's Energy Sector to Tackle Economic Crisis

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called upon the new federal government led by Shehbaz Sharif to urgently implement privatisation, especially in the energy sector, to combat the nation's economic difficulties. Speaking at the 16th CSR Summit and Awards-2024, Abbasi highlighted the critical role of privatisation in driving economic recovery and the efficient management of energy resources.

Privatisation: A Panacea for Economic Woes

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Abbasi, alongside influential figures such as former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and former Senator Mustafa Khokhar, advocated for a swift privatisation process. The trio, known for their efforts through the Reimagining Pakistan platform, sees privatisation as essential for the country's progress. Abbasi specifically pointed out the dire situation of the energy sector, where companies are burdened with insurmountable debts, suggesting that privatisation could be the key to avoiding bankruptcy and ensuring the sector's sustainability.

The Success Story of Karachi Electric

Abbasi cited the example of Karachi Electric, a previously state-owned distribution company (DISCO) that has seen considerable improvement in efficiency following privatisation. He argued that similar success could be achieved by privatising other DISCOs, thereby addressing the massive issue of circular debt that plagues Pakistan's energy sector. His remarks underscore the urgency of transitioning to a more market-driven approach to revitalise the economy and reduce the financial strain on the government.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the call for privatisation has garnered support from various quarters, it also faces challenges, particularly from those concerned about the potential impact on the workforce and service costs. However, Abbasi's advocacy for privatisation as a solution to Pakistan's economic and energy sector problems presents an opportunity for the new government to take bold steps towards reform. The success of this initiative could set a precedent for addressing similar challenges in other sectors, paving the way for a more prosperous and stable Pakistan.

This pivotal moment in Pakistan's economic reform efforts highlights the need for innovative solutions to longstanding problems. As the country grapples with economic instability, the push for privatisation in the energy sector represents a hopeful path forward, promising not just a revival of the economy but also a sustainable future for millions.