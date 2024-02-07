Shadows Over Justice: The Kafkaesque Restrictions at Julian Assange's Extradition Hearings

The tale of Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, and his extradition hearings in the High Court of London is a narrative that seems more dystopian than real. The restrictions placed on public access to these vital proceedings have been described as Kafkaesque and Stalinist, evoking images of a world where open justice is nothing more than a hollow promise.

Geographic Limitations and Media Silence

Access to the Assange hearings is discriminatorily restricted, with the primary audience permitted to watch online being individuals residing in England or Wales. Applications from Scotland, Northern Ireland, and outside the UK, particularly from Australia—Assange's home country—and the United States—the country seeking his extradition—are not routinely granted. This situation is made grimmer by the mainstream media's conspicuous silence on the topic, raising questions about their commitment to free speech and open justice.

The Fight for Transparency

In the face of such restrictions, the author urges readers to challenge the system by applying to the court for online permission to watch the proceedings. If denied, they are encouraged to argue their case, highlighting the significance of public access to justice. Furthermore, they are called upon to share their experiences on social media, shedding light on this covert attempt to limit public access to justice.

Comparisons with the International Court of Justice

The closed-door approach of the High Court starkly contrasts with the open proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the topic of alleged Israeli genocide. This disparity highlights the arbitrary limitations imposed on the Assange hearings, undermining the principles of justice that should be universal.

The restrictions on public access to Julian Assange's extradition hearings are not only a violation of the principle of open justice, but they also raise unsettling questions about what the authorities might be attempting to hide. In an era where transparency is a cornerstone of justice, these restrictions are an affront to the very tenets of democracy.