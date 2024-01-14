en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Liberia

Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia’s Senate Pro Tempore Election

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia’s Senate Pro Tempore Election

In the political landscape of Liberia, a potent tempest brews as the nation stands at the precipice of a new era. The pending inauguration of President-elect Joseph Boakai is marred by allegations of corruption, intimidation, and bribery, casting a shadow over the Senate’s Pro Tempore election. The epicenter of this controversy is the Senate Retreat at Farmington Hotel, where it is alleged that 26 incoming Senators received US$40,000 each to sign a resolution supporting Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence for the Pro Temp position.

Allegations of Bribery and Intimidation

Additional claims suggest a further US$10,000 was distributed to members of the ruling party to endorse Senator Gbehzonga Milton Findley. If these allegations hold water, they could potentially disrupt the political equilibrium, as the resolution would make Karnga-Lawrence the second woman to head the Senate since its formation. Most Senators have chosen to remain silent on the matter, while others have come forward, acknowledging threats of losing crucial committee seats if they did not comply.

Claims Extend to Speaker Election

Unsettling ripples of these allegations extend to the Speaker election, where President-elect Boakai is accused of offering US$25,000 to lawmakers as a ‘development fund.’ While some perceive this as a legitimate initiative, others view it as a veiled attempt at bribery — a cog in the intricate machine of political manipulation.

Concerns Over Concessionaires’ Interests

Amidst this political maelstrom, there are growing concerns over concessionaires’ interests. The Senate is set to revisit an investment incentive agreement previously vetoed by outgoing President George Weah due to loopholes. This agreement, concerning Fouani Brothers Corporation’s investment in palm farming, is seen as a beacon of hope for job creation and an economic boost. The incumbent Pro Temp Albert Chie, already under the US’s radar for corruption, denies any knowledge of money being exchanged during the retreat. As Liberia stands on the cusp of a new dawn, the weight of these allegations threatens to tip the scales of its political future.

0
Liberia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Liberia

See more
18 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
18 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
18 hours ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
18 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
18 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
18 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
11 seconds
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
52 seconds
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
3 mins
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
5 mins
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
5 mins
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
5 mins
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
6 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
8 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
10 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app