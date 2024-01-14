Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia’s Senate Pro Tempore Election

In the political landscape of Liberia, a potent tempest brews as the nation stands at the precipice of a new era. The pending inauguration of President-elect Joseph Boakai is marred by allegations of corruption, intimidation, and bribery, casting a shadow over the Senate’s Pro Tempore election. The epicenter of this controversy is the Senate Retreat at Farmington Hotel, where it is alleged that 26 incoming Senators received US$40,000 each to sign a resolution supporting Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence for the Pro Temp position.

Allegations of Bribery and Intimidation

Additional claims suggest a further US$10,000 was distributed to members of the ruling party to endorse Senator Gbehzonga Milton Findley. If these allegations hold water, they could potentially disrupt the political equilibrium, as the resolution would make Karnga-Lawrence the second woman to head the Senate since its formation. Most Senators have chosen to remain silent on the matter, while others have come forward, acknowledging threats of losing crucial committee seats if they did not comply.

Claims Extend to Speaker Election

Unsettling ripples of these allegations extend to the Speaker election, where President-elect Boakai is accused of offering US$25,000 to lawmakers as a ‘development fund.’ While some perceive this as a legitimate initiative, others view it as a veiled attempt at bribery — a cog in the intricate machine of political manipulation.

Concerns Over Concessionaires’ Interests

Amidst this political maelstrom, there are growing concerns over concessionaires’ interests. The Senate is set to revisit an investment incentive agreement previously vetoed by outgoing President George Weah due to loopholes. This agreement, concerning Fouani Brothers Corporation’s investment in palm farming, is seen as a beacon of hope for job creation and an economic boost. The incumbent Pro Temp Albert Chie, already under the US’s radar for corruption, denies any knowledge of money being exchanged during the retreat. As Liberia stands on the cusp of a new dawn, the weight of these allegations threatens to tip the scales of its political future.