India

SFI Erects Unwelcoming Banners Against Kerala Governor in Ponnani

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
SFI Erects Unwelcoming Banners Against Kerala Governor in Ponnani

With the backdrop of a sea of red flags, the town of Ponnani in north Kerala district of Malappuram witnessed an unusual demonstration. The Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), unfurled banners that spoke volumes of their discontentment towards the Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan. Their messages were clear and unambiguous – ‘Mister Chancellor you are not welcome here’ and ‘Mister chancellor this is a place where there are a lot of people whom you called bloody criminals, be careful’.

A Preemptive Protest

This action by the SFI came into play hours before Governor Khan was scheduled to pay a visit to the town. The reason for his visit was to attend a commemoration program organized by the Congress party, to honor the late Congress leader P T Mohana Krishnan. However, the SFI’s unwelcome banners and the public display of their animosity were a sign of the political tussle that was brewing beneath the surface.

The Root of the Conflict

The conflict stems from Governor Khan’s refusal to give assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment Amendment Bill 2023. This refusal had sparked protests and objections from various Left wing organizations, with the SFI leading the charge. Their black flag protest in the Idukki district was a pointed demonstration against the Governor’s decision. The banners, bearing the message ‘Sanghi Governor not welcome here’, were not just an expression of their anger, but a representation of the ideological clash between the Governor and the Left wing organizations.

Unfolding Political Drama

As the political tussle between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Governor continues to escalate, the small town of Ponnani has become a stage for this unfolding political drama. With its unwelcome banners, the SFI has made its stance clear, marking a new chapter in the ongoing conflict over the bill. As the situation develops, the repercussions of this display of defiance by the SFI may set the tone for future interactions between the Governor and the Left wing organizations.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

