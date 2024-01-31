Seyi Tinubu Sheds Light on Cubana Chiefpriest's Allegiances in Viral Video

A video that has recently come to light features Seyi Tinubu, the offspring of the Nigerian President, in a lively exchange with renowned Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest. The video, which has sparked widespread interest and debate, captures Seyi Tinubu's intriguing remarks concerning Cubana Chiefpriest's political allegiances.

In the video, Seyi Tinubu hints at Cubana Chiefpriest's political leanings, suggesting that despite the socialite's apparent endorsement of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the 2023 general election, he remains a 'Batist'. This term is believed to refer to the followers of President Tinubu, Seyi's father.

Seyi Tinubu further cautions against being hoodwinked by Cubana Chiefpriest's public demonstrations, such as his purchase of a Rolls Royce in the previous year. He implies that these acts do not necessarily reflect Chiefpriest's true political sympathies.

The video has triggered various reactions from the public. Some responses have focused on the wealth of the Tinubu family, while others have critiqued the conduct of Cubana Chiefpriest. The video has undeniably struck a chord, igniting conversations on a range of topics, from political fidelity to displays of wealth in Nigeria's high society.