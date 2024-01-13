en English
International Affairs

Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States

A powerful winter storm has swept across the northern United States, bringing with it blinding snow, freezing rain, and record-breaking cold temperatures. This inclement weather has resulted in a cascade of dangerous conditions, including deadly avalanches, perilous ice-coated roads, and severe flight disruptions. Multiple states are now under blizzard warnings, and power outages have left tens of thousands of residents in the dark.

Severe Winter Storm Disrupts Daily Life and Special Events

The severe weather has caused significant disruption to daily life and special events alike. A notable casualty of the storm is the NFL Wild Card game near Buffalo, which has been postponed due to the treacherous conditions. The storm has also led to local driving bans and has left about 500,000 households without power, predominantly in Michigan and Wisconsin. As the Arctic chill is expected to linger and intensify in the coming days, it is predicted that wind chills could dip below negative-30 degrees in some areas. This is set to impact several NFL playoff games, with blizzard warnings currently in effect for several regions.

Political Events and Campaigns Impacted

As this severe winter storm coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, it has also had a significant impact on political events and campaigns. In Iowa, the extreme winter conditions have led to campaign cancellations for Republican candidates. This could potentially affect the Republican caucus process and, by extension, the presidential nominating process. The weather has also caused a 100-vehicle stall on Interstate 80 in Iowa, power outages in Michigan and Wisconsin, and warnings of rare, life-threatening cold in St. Louis.

Humanitarian Concerns Amid the Storm

As the Arctic air is expected to sweep into the South, emergency preparations are being made, raising concerns for the population of people sent up from the US-Mexico border. In Chicago, where several inches of snow and wind chills well below zero are expected, migrants are currently housed in warming buses. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pause the transport of migrants due to the cold snap. This severe weather has also led to the opening of severe weather shelters for the homeless in Oregon and has heightened avalanche danger warnings in California and Idaho.

International Affairs Politics United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

