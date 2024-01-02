en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy

Renowned political analyst Seth Cropsey has issued a call for a comprehensive reassessment of U.S. policy in the Middle East. In an op-ed piece, Cropsey underscores the urgent need for the United States to break free from its past ineffective policies and move towards crafting a coherent, sustainable strategy.

A Reevaluation of Past Approaches

Cropsey’s commentary takes a critical look at the U.S.’s traditional approach to the volatile Arab-Israeli conflict. He argues that the time-honored practice of trying to quell violence through financial aid—a strategy both the U.S. and Europe have relied on—has proven to be unsuccessful. The conventional impulse to inject money into the region in response to outbreaks of violence has been driven by the intention to foster democratic institutions and improve the lives of the despairing populace, in the hope of deterring them from resorting to violence.

The Fallacy of Financial Aid

Yet, Cropsey points out that this method of trying to “buy peace” has not yielded the desired results. The scholar implies that the failure of this approach is indicative of a larger issue—the need for a thorough reevaluation of the U.S.’s strategy in the Middle East. He maintains that it is essential for future progress that the U.S. reassesses its historical approaches and develops a new, more effective strategy.

Charting a New Course

While Cropsey doesn’t offer explicit solutions in his op-ed, his call to action is clear: the United States must abandon its failed policies and chart a new course in the Middle East. To achieve this, the U.S. must fundamentally rethink its strategies, doing away with ineffective methods and embracing fresh approaches that promise a more stable future for the region.

0
Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms

By Saboor Bayat

Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics

By BNN Correspondents

Disturbing Aftermath of DUI Incident Involving Tesla Driver Unveiled

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Divergent Trends in Violent Crimes: A Tale of Two Missouri Cities in 2 ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Divergent Trends in Violent Crimes: A Tale of Two Missouri Cities in 2 ...
heart comment 0
Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position

By Saboor Bayat

Santa Barbara County's 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position
Milwaukee Police Officer Injured in Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Standoff

By Momen Zellmi

Milwaukee Police Officer Injured in Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Standoff
Fatal Collision on Cavan Road Claims First Road Fatality of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision on Cavan Road Claims First Road Fatality of the Year
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign’s Communications Director

By Muhammad Jawad

Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
52 seconds
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
2 mins
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
2 mins
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
2 mins
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
3 mins
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
3 mins
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
3 mins
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
3 mins
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
3 mins
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app