SETA Symposium in Istanbul Highlights Media's Silence on Gaza, Urges Global Action

The Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) hosted a crucial event titled "Gaza Symposium: Media and Society" in Istanbul, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the media's coverage of the humanitarian crisis. Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and SETA General Coordinator Burhanettin Duran were among the key speakers, shedding light on the dire situation in Gaza and the international community's response.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Humanitarian Aid and Ceasefire

In her poignant address, Minister Göktaş lauded the United Nations Security Council's call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the need for quick action to allow humanitarian aid into the region. She highlighted the historical responsibility to stand with Palestinians and condemned the global silence on the inhumanity faced by Palestinian women and children. Duran, on the other hand, presented a stark picture of the catastrophe in Gaza, attributing the crisis to man-made actions and underscoring the urgent need for increased humanitarian assistance.

Media's Role and International Hypocrisy

Advertisment

The symposium delved deep into the role of media in covering the Gaza conflict, with speakers criticizing the lack of coverage and the silence over the plight of Palestinians. Duran accused the international community of hypocrisy, pointing out the shelving of "universal values and human rights" when it comes to Palestinians. The emphasis was on the significant impact of this neglect, including the potential to fuel hate speech, racism, radicalization, and violence.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Actions

The SETA symposium in Istanbul not only highlighted the immediate need for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire in Gaza but also called for a global reevaluation of the media's role in covering such crises and the international community's responsibility. As the world watches, the actions taken in the coming days will be crucial in determining the fate of millions in Gaza and the broader implications for global justice and human rights.