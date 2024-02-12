Services Australia Aims to Reduce Claims Backlog by 60%: Faster Payments for Australians on the Horizon

In a bid to bring relief to Australians facing delays in receiving their much-needed payments, Services Australia is working tirelessly to reduce its claims backlog by an ambitious 60%. The agency, tasked with managing Centrelink, Medicare, and Child Support, has been grappling with a staggering 1.1 million unprocessed new claims for health and welfare payments.

A Backlog of Epic Proportions

The backlog, a cause for concern and frustration among many Australians, has resulted in extended wait times for payments such as the age pension. Some individuals have found themselves waiting for months on end, their financial stability hanging in the balance. The backlog is primarily composed of approximately 775,000 manual Medicare claims and around 360,000 welfare and social security claims.

A Call to Action

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has issued a call to clear the backlog by the end of March. The commission has also urged Services Australia to process new veteran compensation claims within a two-week period. As of January, the total number of claims yet to be addressed has dropped to about 3690 from a peak of 45,000 in late 2022. Permanent impairment matters are set to be cleared by the end of February, with 3130 outstanding claims remaining.

A New Hope

David Hazlehurst, the newly appointed chief executive of Services Australia, has set his sights on reducing the backlog by up to 60% by mid-2023. His strategy? Recruit an additional 3000 personnel to tackle the mountain of claims. Hazlehurst's aim is to maintain a manageable 400,000-500,000 claims on hand at any given time, as the agency manually processes around 19.2 million claims annually while continuously receiving new ones.

As we move forward, it's clear that the efforts of Services Australia are not only crucial in alleviating the current backlog but also in ensuring that such a situation doesn't arise in the future. By streamlining processes and increasing manpower, Australians can look forward to swifter and more efficient payment services.

