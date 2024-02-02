ServiceOntario Locations Face Abrupt Closure: A Community and its Entrepreneurs Left High and Dry

In a move that has left a long-standing community stakeholder disheartened and abandoned, the Ford government in Ontario has decided to terminate its contract with Klaudia Savona, the owner of a ServiceOntario location in Welland. This decision is part of a larger shift to relocate the services to kiosks at Staples and Walmart, a change that the government claims will result in savings of $900,000 over a span of three years.

The Impact on Local Entrepreneurs

For Klaudia Savona, this decision has come as a blow, given her long-standing association with the ServiceOntario location in Welland. With a tenure of 23 years as the manager and an additional 17 years of service prior to that, Savona's professional life has been deeply intertwined with her ServiceOntario location. The government's decision to terminate her contract, therefore, represents not just a professional setback but also a personal affront.

Adding to her distress is the fact that the government has not extended any severance or financial aid to her, despite her having to bear the cost of her employees' severance. With all operational costs at her location borne by her, and significant personal investments made into the business, the lack of support from the province has left Savona feeling unsupported and discarded.

Government's Move Sparks Controversy

The Ford government's decision to shift ServiceOntario locations to Staples and Walmart has sparked controversy and drawn sharp criticism. Premier Ford's rationale for the move, citing convenience and extended operating hours at Staples and Walmart, has been met with skepticism, especially since Savona and other location owners claim they were never asked to extend their hours.

Adding fuel to the fire are the government's opaque financial dealings. The lack of details on the business case or projected savings from the move, coupled with the government's financial support to Staples for retrofitting kiosks, have raised eyebrows. Opposition parties and the Ontario Liberals have joined the chorus of discontent, calling for transparency and an audit of the deal.

A Community Left in the Lurch

While the Ford government lauds the advantages of moving services to Staples and Walmart, the community served by the Welland ServiceOntario location, as well as other locations facing closure, are left grappling with the fallout of this decision. As Savona and others like her face the harsh realities of losing their livelihoods, the communities they served are left wondering about the future of the services they relied on.