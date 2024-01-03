Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics

Serdar Denktash, a Turkish Cypriot public figure, draws back the curtains on a life and career lived in the long shadow of his father, Rauf Denktash’s legacy. His is a narrative intertwined with the threads of reluctant political inceptions, a surname that carries both weight and expectation, and a distinct approach to politics akin to business.

From Business to Politics: A Reluctant Transition

Denktash, originally an entrepreneur with ventures spanning lingerie production and banking, found his life’s trajectory redirected towards politics, a path he had consciously avoided. The tragic death of his brother Raif proved to be the turning point, echoing the narratives of other political figures such as Rajiv Gandhi and Bashar al-Assad, who, too, stepped into the political arena due to unforeseen family circumstances.

Leading the Democratic Party: A Journey of 28 Years

Serdar co-founded the Democratic Party in 1992, steering its course for an uninterrupted 28 years. Although he identifies himself as retired from parliament, he acknowledges the indelible ink of politics that continues to script his life. His face mirrors a sense of fatigue, a testament to the years spent wrestling with the same issues, the same problems, and the same conflicts.

Practical Separation for Cyprus: A Unique Political Perspective

Denktash’s political stance is marked by a belief in practical separation rather than a political solution for Cyprus. Advocating for cooperation between Turkish and Greek Cypriots on matters of trade, health, and environmental issues, he maintains a cautious distance from the Turkish government’s two-state solution rhetoric. His political approach, he admits, is influenced by his business background, viewing politics as another form of enterprise.

Yet, Serdar Denktash is more than just a political figure. He is a man of varied interests – a guitarist, a sailor, a motorcycle enthusiast. But beneath the layers of these varied roles, there persists a tinge of regret – a father who, owing to his political commitments, had little time for his children.