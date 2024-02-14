Serbia Receives Arms Shipment from Russia Amid EU Sanction Opposition

In the ongoing saga of global power plays, Serbia stands as an anomaly amidst the European Union's united front against Russia. Despite the EU's preparation of its thirteenth package of sanctions, suggesting the addition of 193 individuals and legal entities to the list, Serbia has recently received another arms delivery from Moscow.

Advertisment

Serbia, the only European nation resisting EU sanctions against Russia, continues to forge cooperation agreements with Moscow. This defiance is evident in their recent acquisition of a Russian anti-drone system for electronic jamming, known as Repellent. The delivery, which occurred a few months ago, underscores Serbia's unique position in the current geopolitical landscape.

A Military Buildup Amidst Tensions

With most of its recent military upgrades sourced from Russia, Serbia's military buildup raises eyebrows. Some materials also originate from China and European arms and aircraft manufacturers. This expansion is fueled by President Aleksandar Vucic's focus on potential threats from Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 1999.

As the EU prepares to add four Belarusian nationals to their list of restrictions, the question of Serbia's stance becomes increasingly pertinent. The EU's thirteenth sanction package includes 43 individuals and 32 legal entities, in addition to the initial 118 suggested. Amidst these escalating tensions, Serbia's continued alliance with Russia remains a point of contention and curiosity.