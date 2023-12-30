en English
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister’s Resignation

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:03 pm EST
In a bold act of dissent, students in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, have initiated a ’24-hour blockade’. The move is an escalation of their demands for the resignation of Finance Minister Siniša Mali, following allegations of plagiarism in his doctoral dissertation. The minister’s academic integrity has been called into question, sparking widespread criticism and demands for accountability. The students chose to blockade the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of Belgrade, a significant academic institution in the city. This symbolic act of protest against academic dishonesty is aimed at pressuring the government into taking action against the minister.

Protests Reflecting Broader Discontent

The demonstration is not an isolated event but a reflection of broader discontent with issues of corruption and lack of transparency within the government. The student-led protests have gained attention as part of a larger movement seeking reform and integrity in both the educational system and governmental institutions in Serbia. Public outcry has been mounting over the alleged irregularities in the recent municipal elections, with the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) accused of electoral fraud. These accusations have led to a series of rallies in Belgrade, where thousands of protesters have gathered.

International Concern Over Electoral Process

Concerns about the alleged illegal voting practices have also been echoed by international observers and several Western nations. These concerns have sparked calls for the annulment of the elections and demands for new votes. In one of the more dramatic events of the protest movement, an attempt was made to storm Belgrade city hall, resulting in over 30 arrests. The ongoing protests have led one opposition leader to go on a hunger strike, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

Political Tensions and Future Implications

The current state of unrest is not limited to domestic issues. Right-wing Serbian opposition parties, maintaining close ties with Russia, have demonstrated against a plan agreed by Serbian President Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Kurti. This protest coincided with the 24th anniversary of the start of a 78-day NATO bombing campaign that drove Serbian forces out of Kosovo. The plan, backed by the EU and the U.S., envisages normalization of relations without formal recognition of Kosovo’s independence. Such international factors further compound the complexities of the political landscape in Serbia, and the outcome of these protests could have significant implications for the country’s future.

Education Politics Serbia
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

