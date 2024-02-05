Serbian Delegation Appeals Against PACE Resolution on Azerbaijan's Credentials

In a recent development, the Serbian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has lodged an official appeal with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos. The appeal voices their opposition to the resolution that challenged and, subsequently, did not ratify the credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation.

Concerns over PACE's Internal Dialogue

The Serbian delegation abstained from the contentious vote, due to the ongoing formation process of Serbia's National Assembly. Despite their non-participation, they have deemed the resolution as harmful to the internal dialogue within PACE. They argue that the resolution fosters polarization, which could potentially derail the organization's ability to maintain a harmonious dialogue among its members.

The Impact on PACE's Reputation

The delegation argues that the decision not only undermines the core values of the Assembly but also inflicts significant damage on its reputation. The Serbian delegates believe that such moves can obstruct the cooperation mechanisms within the Council of Europe, thereby affecting its efficacy and standing in the international arena.

Potential Loss of Engagement

The delegation believes that this resolution could precipitate a loss of engagement with Azerbaijan within the PACE framework. They express concern that such a development could result in the Council of Europe being alienated from issues in the South Caucasus region. This, they argue, is not in the best interest of the organization, given its mandate and goals.

In their appeal, the Serbian delegation has requested that the resolution be annulled. They contend that doing so would ensure the maintenance of dialogue and engagement with all PACE members, thereby preserving the ethos of the organization.